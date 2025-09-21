Car crashes into Chipotle restaurant in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — A car crashed into a Chipotle restaurant in Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 800 block of West Market Street in Akron around 4:30 p.m., according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The Akron Fire Department said the car left serious damage to the men’s restroom.

No one was in the restroom at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

WOIO-19 reported that the building was boarded up, but it is unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

