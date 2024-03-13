Car crash in Springfield leaves one car suspended in air

SPRINGFIELD — A two-vehicle crash in Springfield left one of the cars suspended in the air, according to a Springfield Police Lieutenant.

At 8:16 p.m., Springfield police and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Lagonda Avenue on reports of a crash.

The lieutenant told News Center 7 that someone crashed into a parked and unoccupied car.

The crash left the parked vehicle “suspended by a guy wire,” the lieutenant said.

No one was injured in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

