Cantaloupe sold in Ohio recalled over Salmonella risk

Thousands of whole cantaloupe sold in multiple states, including Ohio, have been recalled due to potentially being contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes over 6,000 cases of Eagle Produce’s Kandy whole cantaloupe with lot codes 797901, 797900, and 804918, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were distributed between Sept. 5-16 in various supermarkets across 19 states including Ohio.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items as of Sept. 27.

People who have purchased the cantaloupes are urged not to eat them and should dispose of them, the FDA said.

Salmonella can cause fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

More information on the recall can be found here.





