Candlelight vigil to be held for woman injured in Sidney house fire

SIDNEY — A candlelight vigil is being held for a woman who was injured in a house fire earlier this month.

Patricia Etheridge was injured in a house fire in Sidney on Nov. 2 at around 11:31 p.m.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. today, Nov. 11 at the Sidney Court Square.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pets killed; 2 hospitalized, 1 rescued, from house fire in Shelby County

“We are holding a candlelight for Patricia Etheridge. She is one of the adults that was involved in a house fire in Sidney. She is still fighting for her life, it is very touch and go. Prayers are still needed. Please come out if you can and join us! we will have candles but first come first serve,” The creator of the event said in a Facebook post.

