Young boy reunited with family after being found in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE:
Authorities said the boy’s parents have been located and they have been reunited.
INITIAL REPORT:
Can you help?
Huber Heights police are asking the public’s help in reuniting a young boy with his family.
According to a social media post from the department, the boy was found near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Longford Road around 1:40 p.m.
The boy is currently at the Huber Heights Fire Division Station 22.
Anyone who may know the boy is asked to call the dispatch center at 937-233-2080.
