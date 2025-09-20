Young boy reunited with family after being found in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE:

Authorities said the boy’s parents have been located and they have been reunited.

INITIAL REPORT:

Can you help?

Huber Heights police are asking the public’s help in reuniting a young boy with his family.

According to a social media post from the department, the boy was found near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Longford Road around 1:40 p.m.

The boy is currently at the Huber Heights Fire Division Station 22.

Anyone who may know the boy is asked to call the dispatch center at 937-233-2080.

