Can you help? Police searching for suspect who broke into Kettering car wash

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone accused of breaking into a car wash.

Kettering police said in a social media post the person broke into Forrer Point Car Wash on July 19.

Surveillance video shows someone inside the car wash and walking back to their car holding a container with unknown items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Faulkner at (937)296-2572.

