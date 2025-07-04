Can you help? Police searching for missing 13-year-old

BUTLER TWP — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.
Jeffrey Murdock, 13, was last seen around noon on Thursday, July 3, at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane, according to Butler Township police.
Murdock is described as a bi-racial male, around 5′3 tall and weighing around 90lbs.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-233-2080.
