Can you help? Police searching for missing 13-year-old

BUTLER TWP — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey Murdock, 13, was last seen around noon on Thursday, July 3, at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane, according to Butler Township police.

Murdock is described as a bi-racial male, around 5′3 tall and weighing around 90lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-233-2080.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group