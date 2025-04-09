Can you help? Police looking for person accused of trying to break into car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Can you help?

Police are looking for a male who is accused of trying to break into a car in Miami Township, according to a social media post from the department.

The alleged break-in occurred on April 6 around 6:30 p.m., according to surveillance footage.

The suspect left the area before authorities arrived on scene.

If you recognize the suspect, police ask that you call Officer Spencer at 937-433-2301 ext. 1460.

Attempted car break-in Miami Township

