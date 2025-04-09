Can you help? Police looking for person accused of trying to break into car

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Can you help?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police are looking for a male who is accused of trying to break into a car in Miami Township, according to a social media post from the department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Child dies after being bitten by dog in Ohio
- Former base commander set for court-martial next week at WPFAB
- Cicada infestation: Where will Brood XIV emerge?
The alleged break-in occurred on April 6 around 6:30 p.m., according to surveillance footage.
The suspect left the area before authorities arrived on scene.
If you recognize the suspect, police ask that you call Officer Spencer at 937-433-2301 ext. 1460.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group