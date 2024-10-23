Can you help? Police looking for missing man in Greene County

FAIRBORN — Can you help the police find a missing man?

Victor Gonzalez has been missing since the week of October 14.

Fairborn Police wrote on social media that he was released from Greene County Jail on October 14 and believed to be in Fairborn on October 15.

However, he was not found and considered to be a missing person.

Police said they are looking to ensure Gonzalez’s welfare.

Anyone with information can contact Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000.

