Can you help? Police looking for missing 76-year-old man

MIDDLETOWN — Can you help the police find this man?

Middletown Police are trying to find a missing 76-year-old man, according to a social media post.

Rajesh Bawa lives on Clark Street in Middletown.

He recently missed an appointment with his family and left his phone behind.

Police added Rajesh may have sugar issues.

If anyone knows him or has seen him, please call 911.

