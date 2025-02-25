Can you help? Police investigating after playground vandalized with motor oil

SPRINGBORO — Can you help the police?

Springboro officers are investigating after the playgrounds at North Park got vandalized with motor oil, according to a social media post.

Slides, swings, and play areas got doused with motor oil.

The city posted photos on its Facebook page.

“Vandals poured motor oil down three slides and targeted two of our temporary restroom units, creating a hazardous situation for children and causing damage to our facilities,” the city said in a post.

The play areas have been cordoned off as crews work to remove and clear the oil, the city stated.

They removed its monitoring cameras during demolition to make way for a new restroom building.

Contact Springboro Police at (937) 748-0611 with any information.

