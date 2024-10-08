Can you help? Police asking for public’s help identifying theft suspects

KETTERING — Police in Kettering are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

The department shared photos of the suspects on social media.

One suspect is accused of stealing a person’s credit card information and using it to make purchases.

A second suspect is accused of entering a garage and stealing tools from the homeowner.

Anyone who has information on either suspect is asked to call 937-296-2555.

