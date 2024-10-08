Local

Can you help? Police asking for public’s help identifying theft suspects

By WHIO Staff

(L) Man accused of stealing credit card information using it to make fraudulent purchases (R) Man accused of entering garage, stealing tools (CREDIT: Kettering police)

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Police in Kettering are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department shared photos of the suspects on social media.

One suspect is accused of stealing a person’s credit card information and using it to make purchases.

TRENDING STORIES:

A second suspect is accused of entering a garage and stealing tools from the homeowner.

Anyone who has information on either suspect is asked to call 937-296-2555.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read