Can you help? Ohio parents wanted for death of 3-year-old son

CANTON, Stark County — Authorities are looking for an Ohio mother and father wanted for their 3-year-old boy’s death, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE at 9:30 p.m. on May 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 3-year-old boy was found in his bed not breathing, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took the child to the hospital, where he later died.

The Canton Police Department identified the boy as Berko Givens.

Detectives now have arrest warrants for the child’s parents, Demetres S. Givens, 42, and Jamie L. Thompson, 37, according to WOIO-19.

They are both wanted on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges.

Gabbard told WOIO-19 that Givens and Thompson have not been found.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or any other information on the boy’s death is asked to call the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800, the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144, or the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Anyone who wants to report an anonymous tip can use the Stark County Crime Stoppers or Tip411.

According to WOIO-19, a photo of Thompson was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group