Can you help? Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing vehicle, wallet at restaurant

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help the police find this suspect?

Beavercreek Police have asked for help in finding a male suspect, according to a spokesperson.

He is accused of stealing the victim’s keys, wallet, and vehicle at the Golden Corral on Sept. 30 at around 7:15 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, or email him.

You can remain anonymous.

