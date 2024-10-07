Can you help? Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing vehicle, wallet at restaurant

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help the police find this suspect?
Beavercreek Police have asked for help in finding a male suspect, according to a spokesperson.
He is accused of stealing the victim’s keys, wallet, and vehicle at the Golden Corral on Sept. 30 at around 7:15 p.m., the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, or email him.
You can remain anonymous.
