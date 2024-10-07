Local

Can you help? Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing vehicle, wallet at restaurant

Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing vehicle at restaurant Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help the police find this suspect?

Beavercreek Police have asked for help in finding a male suspect, according to a spokesperson.

He is accused of stealing the victim’s keys, wallet, and vehicle at the Golden Corral on Sept. 30 at around 7:15 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163, or email him.

You can remain anonymous.

