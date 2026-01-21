Can you help? Authorities searching for man wanted in harassment case

KETTERING — Can you help?

Kettering police are looking for Nathaniel Drew Bussey, who has been identified as a suspect in a harassment case.

The department said Bussey also has a felony warrant for intimidation and stalking out of Licking County.

Additionally, Bussey is on probation in Dayton and Greene County for similar offenses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bussey is asked to contact Kettering police at (937) 296-2555 or the local department where he is spotted.

