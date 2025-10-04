Can you help? Authorities looking for theft, identity fraud suspect

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

The individual is wanted for felony theft and identity fraud, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to contact Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Melchi at (937) 521-2068 or email at bmelchi@clarkcountyohio.gov.

Any tips may remain anonymous.

“As always, thank you for your support in keeping our community safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

