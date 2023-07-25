Butler Twp. man sentenced to prison for drug, gun crimes

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Butler Township man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for gun and drug-related crimes.

Timothy Jefferson, 46, was sentenced in United States District Court to a total of 204 months in prison for dealing cocaine, meth, and fentanyl, and possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug dealing, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Jefferson pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

He received a sentence of 144 months for the crime.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carries a mandatory sentence of five years in prison to be served consecutive to any other penalty.

From at least May 2021 until December 2021, Jefferson obtained bulk amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine for resale and distribution in the greater Dayton area, according to court documents.

Jefferson and others would travel out-of-state to receive the bulk amounts of narcotics and drive the drugs back to Southern Ohio, the release said.

“These drugs are very dangerous and pose a great risk to the safety of those who comes in contact with it,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Jefferson’s actions of maintaining firearms to protect himself and his drugs also created a great risk to the community.”

Jefferson was also sentenced to forfeit three firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, a Chevy El Camino and more than $55,000 in cash.

He will be under court supervision for five years after he completes his prison term, the release said.





