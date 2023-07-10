Butler County man arrested, charged with felony neglect after dog found dead in crate

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County man was arrested after deputies found one of his dogs dead inside of a crate.

Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Trenton Franklin Road to perform an animal welfare check, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located two dogs locked in a crate inside the yard, and one of the canines was deceased.

The Deputy Dog Warden responded and took possession of both dogs and one cat the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon Adrian Hill, 27, of Madison Township was taken into custody and booked in the Middletown Jail.

Hill is facing two counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a felony of the 5th degree, and a misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

“Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in this county. If you fail to care for your companion animal, then provide a home that can, or we will provide a new home for you in jail,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

