DAYTON — A busy street is closed as crews are on the scene of a local water main break Thursday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Busy street closed while crews on scene of local water main break

Dayton Police and Fire wrote on social media the intersection of Main Street and Fifth Street is closed following a water main break.

>> RELATED: More water main breaks possible in the Miami Valley when temperatures rise

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that the water main break happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Crews continue to make repairs and have blocked off the intersection.

The roads are likely to stay closed until around noon today.

The intersection of Main Street and Fifth Street remains closed for a water main break. The roads will likely be closed until around noon. pic.twitter.com/gx1Nx5gtwj — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) January 18, 2024

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Busy street closed while crews on scene of local water main break Main Street Water Main Break

©2024 Cox Media Group