Busy street closed today in Shelby County due to construction project

SIDNEY — A busy street will be closed today in Shelby County due to a construction project.

>>Local community mourning after 2 killed, including sheriff’s deputy, in head-on crash

The City of Sidney posted on social media that there will be road closures between Broadway Avenue and Hoewisher Road.

A contractor will be excavating into the roadway along Broadway, through the intersection, and across Hoewisher.

It is part of Phase II of the Broadway Avenue Water Main Replacement project, the city said.

Broadway Avenue will be closed between Apollo Street and Arrowhead Drive.

Traffic will also be affected on Hoewisher Road between N. Main Avenue and Carly Lane.

The road closures will start this morning at 7:30 a.m. and they are expected to be back open around 6 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group