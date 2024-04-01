Busy street to be closed next 2 months due to bridge work in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — A busy road will be closed for the next two months starting today due to bridge work in Montgomery County.

The City of Englewood posted on social media that Wenger Road between Deeter Drive (across from St. Paul’s Catholic Church) and Huls Drive (access to the Englewood West Interstate 70 Commerce Park) will be closed to all traffic.

This is due to a bridge reconstruction project in the City of Clayton.

The project is expected to last 60 days and being managed by the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

A posted detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 40 via Union Boulevard and Hoke Road.

