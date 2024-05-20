Local

Busy street to be closed near Dayton Children’s due to road work this week

DAYTON — Road work will close a busy street near Dayton Children’s Hospital this week.

Valley Street will be closed starting today between Rita Street and Stapleton Court for up to five days, according to a Dayton Police social media post.

This is due to construction at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The department said a detour using Stanley Avenue and Troy Street will be posted.

The construction involves work on the gas line to the hospital’s behavioral health building, Dayton Children’s spokeswoman Lindsey Nicholson said.


