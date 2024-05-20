Busy street to be closed near Dayton Children’s due to road work this week

DAYTON — Road work will close a busy street near Dayton Children’s Hospital this week.

Valley Street will be closed starting today between Rita Street and Stapleton Court for up to five days, according to a Dayton Police social media post.

This is due to construction at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The department said a detour using Stanley Avenue and Troy Street will be posted.

The construction involves work on the gas line to the hospital’s behavioral health building, Dayton Children’s spokeswoman Lindsey Nicholson said.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎: Valley Street between Rita Avenue & Stapleton Court will close for up to five days, resulting from construction at Dayton Children's Hospital. A detour using Stanley Avenue & Troy Street will be posted. pic.twitter.com/8Qdmco94c0 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 17, 2024





