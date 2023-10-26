Busy roads to be closed in Springfield tomorrow due to Halloween event

SPRINGFIELD — Several roads in Springfield will be closed tomorrow due to a Halloween event.

The road closures will take effect from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. tomorrow evening due to the city’s downtown Trick or Treat event, the city announced on social media.

Fountain Avenue will be closed from Columbia Street to the railroad tracks as well as High Street from Center Street to Fountain Avenue.

Traffic will also be shut down on Main Street from Limestone Street to Fountain Avenue.

Beggar’s Night in the City of Springfield will be Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

