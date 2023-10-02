Busy road in Washington Township to be closed this week due to construction

WASHINGTON TWP. — A busy road in Washington Township will be closed this week due to construction.

Road crews will be replacing a culvert on Mad River Road between State Route 725, and Lois Circle and Southlea Drive starting today, the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office announced.

The work is part of the preparation for the resurfacing of Mad River Road that will take place in 2024.

As a result, Mad River Road will be closed between SR-725, and Lois Circle and Southlea Drive for the next five days.

“A northbound detour will be signed via SR 725, SR 741, Alex Bell Road, and Munger Road,” said Paul Gruner, Montgomery County Engineer. “A southbound detour will be signed via Yankee Street and SR 725.”

Residences and businesses in the vicinity of the closure will remain open.

The engineer’s office is asking drivers to be patient and be careful when driving during this project.

