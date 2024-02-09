Busy road closed as officers, medics respond to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A busy road is closed as officers and medics have responded to a crash in Trotwood early Friday morning.

Trotwood Police officers and medics were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Little Richmond Road and State Route 49.

The intersection is closed while officers and medics are at the scene, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

No additional details of this crash are currently available.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

