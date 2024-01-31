Busy road closed next few days due road repair in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A busy road will be closed for the next few days due to a road repair in West Carrollton.

The City of West Carrollton posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that road crews will be conducting repairs on a busy road.

Lane closures will take place on S. Alex Road between Dixie Drive and Kimberly Lane as crews will conduct a repair.

Two-way traffic will be maintained in the northbound lanes, the city said.

Drivers are asked to use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

The work is expected to be done in five days, weather permitting.





