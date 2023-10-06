Local

Busy road to close due to resurfacing project in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — A road in Trotwood will be under construction for the next several days.

The City of Trotwood have announced that a road resurfacing project will start today at 7 a.m. on Salem Bend Drive between Olive Road and Westbrook Road.

The project will continue Monday and run through Wednesday, October 9th.

Weather permitting, the road will be closed to traffic.

Drivers will be re-routed with detour signs.

