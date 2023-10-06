Busy road to close due to resurfacing project in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — A road in Trotwood will be under construction for the next several days.

The City of Trotwood have announced that a road resurfacing project will start today at 7 a.m. on Salem Bend Drive between Olive Road and Westbrook Road.

>> Increased patrol on I-70 this weekend due to 6-State Trooper Project

The project will continue Monday and run through Wednesday, October 9th.

Weather permitting, the road will be closed to traffic.

Drivers will be re-routed with detour signs.

Road surfacing project closes

©2023 Cox Media Group