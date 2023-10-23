Busy Greene County road to be impacted due to road widening project this week

BEAVERCREEL — Drivers may see delays traveling on a busy Greene County road this week.

Starting today, road crews will be working to widen two curves on Beaver Valley Road between Fairground and Kemp Roads, the Greene County’s Engineer Office announced.

Kinnison Excavating Inc. will be doing the project and it is expected to last two days, weather and equipment permitting.

The road will be under construction between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and flaggers will be maintaining traffic.

The work is being done in advance of a sewer line project on Trebein Road.

Greene County drivers can expect delays traveling this area.

