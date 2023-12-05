Businesses suffering from road closure hope settlement over Troy tavern building brings relief

TROY — The back and forth over a building in downtown Troy could be ending soon.

As News Center 7 reported Monday on WHIO-TV Tonight, all parties involved in the lawsuit centered around the old Troy Tavern tentatively agreed to settle their legal battle.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott was in Troy Tuesday, where businesses said they’ve been suffering because of the street closure caused by the ongoing dispute over the building. They also said they have little faith that this settlement from the city will resolve the problem soon.

News Center 7 popped into each store near the tavern building and they all said revenue is down 30-50 percent.

“I feel like Ronald Reagan. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that building,” Anthony Holbrook said.

That may or may not happen soon, as Troy City Council voted on a settlement that would have both sides come together and agree on a decision that will hopefully be the last one.

“To see any movement is very welcome because this timeline has just been too, oh my goodness,” Carly Witmer, co-owner of Cherry Street Bottle Shop, said.

Witmer has not been impacted as hard as other businesses closer to the tavern but is well aware they are struggling.

“I think this has scared a lot of people away from downtown,” she said.

In a statement from the city, it says the exact wording of the settlement is being worked on and it still has to be finalized by the court. They hope to have a resolution in the next few months.

