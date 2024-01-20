Building hit by car after crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Montgomery County — A building in Miamisburg has been hit by a car following a crash, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

After 4 p.m., Miamisburg police and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S Main Street and W Linden Avenue.

The supervisor said they received reports that a nearby building was hit by at least one of the vehicles.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, the building hit had minor damage.

No one was injured in this crash and no medics responded to the scene, the supervisor said.

