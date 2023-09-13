Buc-ee’s proposal approved by Huber Heights planning commission

HUBER HEIGHTS — A basic development and rezoning plan have been approved by the City of Huber Heights Planning Commission for a popular gas station chain.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Buc-ee’s to open first Ohio location in Huber Heights, mayor says

News Center 7 previously reported last month that Buc-ee’s is officially coming to Ohio and its first location will be in Huber Heights, Mayor Jeff Gore announced on social media.

The commissioners approved a development and rezoning plan Tuesday night in a unanimous decision at Huber Heights’ Planning Commission meeting.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reports a representative and engineer from Buc-ee’s were there to lay out their plan for the site at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

The company told the commission on Tuesday they expect as many as 23,000 trips to the gas station once it opens.

>>RELATED: ‘We can’t wait for them to get here;’ Huber Heights planning commission discusses future Buc-ee’s

The commissioners said Tuesday night one of their big concerns is traffic.

Hershovitz reports this was a concern in the city long before there were discussions of this new Buc-ee’s location.

The Buc-ee’s team agreed Tuesday that traffic must be figured out.

“It’s certainly important to us,” they said. “If traffic doesn’t work here, people go elsewhere. Brisket and jerky only go so far.”

The company said they are working with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the potential traffic impact.

>>RELATED: Buc-ee’s: Love the mega-convenience store? Here’s where the new ones are being built

Commissioners also raised some concerns about the strain the number of visitors could put on first responders.

“As far as the not to cause undue services and public safety, I do have concerns about 23,000 trips a day in an area thinking that we’re not going to have police and fire out there for anything or 12,000 cars a day getting on and off merge lanes and thinking we’re not going to have calls,” one commissioner said.

>>RELATED: Buc-ee’s fans can earn $1K taste-testing snacks – how to apply

Hershovitz says the development and re-zoning plan now goes to the city council for final approval.

That could happen as soon as September 19.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group