Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders cited for driving 101 mph on Ohio interstate

STRONGSVILLE — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited in northeast Ohio this week for driving over 100 mph.

According to a police report obtained by our CBS affiliate, WOIO, Strongsville Police stopped the 23-year-old on Interstate 71 around 12:24 a.m. for speeding.

Sanders, who WKYC in Cleveland reported was driving a black Dodge Ram TRX, was cited for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The officers then checked on a second car that had also pulled over. WOIO reported that the car was driven by a California social media influencer, suspected to be in a relationship with Sanders.

Sanders was issued a summons to appear in Strongsville Mayor’s Court on July 3. He won’t have to appear in person if he pays a posted fine, WKYC reported.

Sanders, an All-American at the University of Colorado, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The Browns drafted him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

