Browns’ Myles Garrett busted for speeding for ninth time since 2017

WOOSTER, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for speeding again last month.

Garrett was caught doing 94 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 71 in Wooster, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

He was driving a green 2024 Porsche at the time.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is now requested to appear in Wayne County Municipal Court on Tuesday to answer for the speeding charge, WOIO reported.

ESPN reported that this marks Garrett’s ninth speeding ticket since he entered the NFL in 2017.

Notably, Garret was cited for failure to control in 2022 after he was involved in a rollover crash. He suffered shoulder and bicep injuries in the crash and ended up missing several games.

