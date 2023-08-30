Bridges in Dayton to be lit in honor of Clay Mathile, Dayton-area businessman and philanthropist

DAYTON — Multiple bridges in Dayton will be lit up in rhodamine red to honor the life of Clay Mathile, a Dayton-area businessman and philanthropist.

The lights on nine bridges will be changed to rhodamine red, which is the signature color used by Mathile in the Iams logo, pawprint and on all the packaging of the Eukanuba pet food line.

>> Previous Coverage: Clay Mathile, Dayton-area businessman and philanthropist, dies at 82

The following bridges will change colors beginning Wednesday at dusk through Thursday:

W Stewart St (Over Great Miami River)

W Monument Ave (Over Great Miami River)

W Third St (Over Great Miami River)

75 Through Downtown

N Edwin C Moses Blvd (Over the Wolf Creek)

E Helena St (Over Stillwater River)

W Fifth St (Over Great Miami River)

Oregon District Garage (Over E Fifth St)

Webster Street (Over Great Miami River)

The Montgomery County Administrative building will also change colors in honor of Mathile.

Montgomery County Administration building will join other facilities downtown, lighting our building pink Wednesday and Thursday evenings in honor of Clay Mathile. Posted by Montgomery County, Ohio on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Mathile’s family announced last week that he passed away at his home near Dayton. He was 82.

“Clay was a visionary leader, impassioned philanthropist, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He profoundly changed the lives of many through his generous heart, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering belief in others,” the family’s statement read.

Born in Portage, Ohio on Jan. 11, 1941, Mathile and his wife, MaryAnn, moved their family to Dayton in 1970 so he could begin working at Iams Food Company, later known as The Iams Company. He and his wife became the sole owners of the company, and he became CEO, in 1982 when founder Paul F. Iams retired.

Mathile grew The Iams Company into a billion-dollar company before selling it to P&G for $2.3 billion in 1999.

Following his entrepreneurial career, Mathile set out to help business owners with Aileron, a nonprofit dedicated to developing small business leaders and improving the quality of life in America.

Mathile and his wife were passionate philanthropists. Together, they founded The Mathile Family Foundation and donated more than $500 million to projects, foundations, and organizations.

Mathile was a proud Daytonian and believed in the city. He and his family created the Mathile Community Awards which awarded more than $60 million to area projects like 2nd and Main, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, the YMCA, the Cassano Health Center, and Wright Dunbar, Inc.

©2023 Cox Media Group