Bridge reconstruction to close busy road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A bridge reconstruction project will close a busy route in Montgomery County for 60 days.

According to a social media post from the Englewood Police Department, Wenger Road between Deeter Drive and Huls Drive will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, April 1.

This closure will cut off access to the Englewood West I-70 Commerce Park, the department said.

A posted detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 40, National Road, via Union Boulevard and Hoke Road.

The project is expected to last 60 days and will be managed by the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

Those who travel on Wenger Road in the cities of Clayton and Englewood may experience delays.

