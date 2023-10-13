Breaks in clouds could give Miami Valley glimpse of partial eclipse; the best times to view

MIAMI VALLEY — A partial solar eclipse will pass over the Miami Valley on Saturday.

The eclipse begins at 11:43 a.m., and peaks at 1:05 p.m. with 41 percent of the sun covered up by the moon, ending at 2:30 p.m., according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

We’ve been talking all week about how cloudy the weekend will be. Well, trends in the forecast since yesterday afternoon continue to show some breaks in the clouds possible.

>> WHIO-TV Partial Solar Eclipse Streaming Special

The best chances of seeing these breaks from late morning until about 1 p.m. come the further south you live.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds and see the sun between 11:43 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., be sure to view the sun through eclipse glasses, and you’ll be able to see the crescent shape of the partially covered sun.

Regardless of what the weather is like on Saturday, we will provide a clear view, from a NASA telescope.

The streaming special starts at 12:45 p.m. and can be seen on whio.com, the WHIO News App, and the free News Center 7 streaming app, which can be downloaded in your app store.

