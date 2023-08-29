Bradford man injured after crashing aircraft into tree

DARKE COUNTY — A Bradford man was injured Monday evening after crashing a power aircraft into a tree.

Deputies, fire, and emergency medical service crews were called out to the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road around 6:40 p.m. on reports of the aircraft accident, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation showed that a 37-year-old man was operating a 1998 Buckeye Dream Machine when he lost control and crashed it into a tree.

The man was trapped in the aircraft suspended around 15 feet above ground, in the tree.

Firefighters from Greenville City Fire used a ladder truck to help get the man out.

The operator was treated on scene and then taken to Wayne Health Care for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

