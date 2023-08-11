Boy who’s battling rare, deadly disease spends a day as Tipp City police chief

TIPP CITY — A Tipp City boy’s journey of courage in his fight with a rare disease took him to the Tipp City Police Department on Thursday, where he was “chief for a day.”

Grayson Naff is living with Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis, otherwise known as Batten disease, a rare genetic disease that affects his brain, motor, speech and swallowing skills. He was diagnosed in March.

Life expectancy for children diagnosed is usually late teens to late twenties.

The department, in calling attention to the special day for Grayson Naff, published the following statement via social media:

“It was an honor and a privilege to host Grayson James Naff as Chief for the Day.

“Grayson jumped right into his duties and did a wonderful job. Grayson worked with department members in several areas and even showed them a thing or two.

“Grayson spent time with Fire and Emergency Services and the Tippecanoe High School Varsity Football players and coaching staff.

“A special thank you to all the city staff and school staff that made this day so special for Grayson.”





