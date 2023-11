DAYTON — Smoke filled the sky north of the 75/35 Interchange after a Box truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:13 p.m. crews responded to a fire on Fifth Street near NB 75, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A box truck caught fire but has since been put out. No injuries were reported.

