Book returned to Ohio library almost 100 years later

CINCINNATI — A book was returned to a Cincinnati library nearly 100 years after it was due.
“Wild West” by Bertrand W. Sinclair was returned to the Price Hill library after 98 years, according to Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library on social media.
The book was checked out in 1926 and returned in late 2024.
The library said the book was in good condition and would be added to its collection.
