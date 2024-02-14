Boil water advisory lifted for part of Vandalia

VANDALIA — A boil water advisory has been lifted for some people living in Vandalia.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boil water advisory issued for part of Vandalia

The City of Vandalia announced on its social media page on Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that the advisory was in effect following a water main break on Monday on Fordway Drive.

“The boil advisory for water customers on Fordway Drive has been lifted,” the city said in a statement. “There is no longer any need to boil water before drinking.”





©2024 Cox Media Group