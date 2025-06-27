Boil advisory issued for part of Darke County after water main break

GREENVILLE — A boil advisory is in effect for parts of the area after a water main break.

The City of Greenville posted a photo on the city’s social media page about the advisory.

It said the boil advisory has been issued on Martin Street from Plum to Ohio Street, except for McMiller’s.

The city’s water department said Thursday afternoon that service was disrupted “to allow for the repair of a water line leak.”

“You are advised to boil your water before consuming or use an alternative source of drinking water, such as bottled water, from the time the water is turned back on until (June 28) midnight,” the city said.

Water should also be boiled for three minutes before using it, the city stated.

We will let you know when the advisory has been lifted.

