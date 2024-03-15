Boil Advisory issued for Lakeview residents; free well watering sampling offered

LAKEVIEW — A Boil Advisory has been issued for Lakeview residents until further notice.

The Logan County Health District advised the following:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water)

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible

The health district said they will also offer free well water testing for those affected by the tornadoes on March 18,19, and 20.

Water will be tested for total coliform bacteria and E.coli.

Those interested in water sampling should contact the Logan County Heath District at 937-592-9040 for Information.

