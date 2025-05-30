Bodycam video released in shooting that left 2 Ohio police officers injured

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Newly released body camera footage showed the moment a suspect opened fire on two Ohio police officers this week.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said two Mifflin Township police officers were conducting a traffic stop near Mecca Road and Perdue Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

The passenger got out of the car and began running.

“When officers pursued the suspect, he turned around and opened fire, hitting both officers,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin called the shooting “unprovoked.”

The passenger, later identified as 21-year-old, Daevonte Dixon, remains on the run.

“Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported both officers to Grant Medical Center. One officer remains in critical condition while the second officer is expected to be released.

“The focus remains on the recovery of the injured officers, as well as bringing this suspect to justice.” Sheriff Baldwin said.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the car has cooperated with investigators and is currently not facing any charges.

Dixon, who was last seen in a gray shirt and camouflage pants, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

The Fraternal Capital City Lodge #9 announced it was coordinating with the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Dixon’s arrest, WBNS reported.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 President Brian Steel told WBNS that two Columbus police officers were involved in a crash while responding to the shooting. Both were injured but are described as being in stable condition.

