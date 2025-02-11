Body cam released of ICE detaining 2 during traffic stop in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Body camera video shows ICE detaining two people after a traffic stop in Sugarcreek Township.

Sugarcreek Township Police Chief Michael Brown stressed this was not a planned or joint operation with ICE.

On Jan. 26 officers stopped a driver on Wilmington Pike over an issue with the truck’s license plate.

ICE was called in to help figure out who the two people were inside.

A police report states the driver gave police a Mexico ID and the title to the truck he was driving showed the previous owner.

Officers with the help of ICE determined the driver had overstayed his visa since 2023.

The driver did not speak English so the woman in his passenger seat translated for him.

ICE officers showed up in unmarked vehicles.

The woman tells officers she’s not sure if her visa is up to date.

Both the driver’s and passenger’s names have not been released by police or ICE.

Bystanders can be heard yelling they are family, but the woman tells police she does not know them.

The case remains under investigation by ICE.

News Center 7 has reached out to ICE for information but has not heard back.

