Body cam footage shows deputies arresting woman alleged of stealing local ambulance

CLARK COUNTY — Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moments that deputies arrested a woman they said stole an ambulance last week.

Investigators believe she got into the ambulance at Elizabeth Place in Dayton and drove all the way to Clark County.

Dayton Police body camera footage shows the moment Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrested the woman on Interstate 70 near Route 40 in Springfield on November 9.

News Center 7 previously obtained Clark County Sheriff’s deputy camera footage that showed the moment the ambulance was pulled over.

“Show your hands! Turn the car off. Turn the car off,” deputies were seen telling the woman.

Deputies still have not released the woman’s name.

