BODY CAM: Chickens lead police on foot chase

KETTERING — Local police officers responded to a unique call early Sunday morning.

Kettering police body camera footage shows multiple officers trying to catch four chickens around 6:40 a.m.

A social media post from the department said the officers were eventually able to catch the chickens.

“You think the prosecutor would accept Fleeing and Eluding charges for this?” the post said.

The department said no chickens were harmed in the chase.

