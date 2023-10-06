Board of election workers from across Miami Valley discuss upcoming election

DAYTON — Early voting for the November election is just five days away.

Friday workers from eight Miami Valley County Board of Election Offices came together to talk about how they’re preparing.

They discussed everything from testing ballot counting equipment to election misinformation and voter turnout.

Lynn McCoy, deputy director of the Greene County Board of Election said she was very excited to see the number of young voters was going up.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10

Early voting begins Oct. 11.

Election Day is Nov. 7.









