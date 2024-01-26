Blood supply remains low, winter weather impacting donations, Red Cross says

OHIO — The American Red Cross continues to encourage blood donations amidst a nationwide shortage.

Severe winter weather has impacted the ability of the Red Cross to rebuild its blood supply and its urging for more blood and platelet donors, a spokesperson said.

The national blood supply remains at critically low levels and blood drives were canceled in every state where the Red Cross collects blood.

“Nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone,” said Don Hawkins, of the American Red Cross. “In addition to dangerous road conditions, many Americans have dealt with flight and shipping delays, and the Red Cross is no different.”

He added that snow, ice, and very cold temperatures have made it tougher to move blood products across the Red Cross network.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years, according to Hawkins.

For information on how to donate blood, visit this website.

