Blood donation puts you in drawing to see WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark

DAYTON — If you’re looking to get in on the excitement Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is generating around the WNBA this season, donating blood is one way to do it.

Solvita Blood Center, to generate interest in donors to address a critical need of type O blood and a low supply of multiple blood types, is offering everyone who registers to donate beginning Friday and continuing through June 29 a chance to win tickets to see Clark.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see Clark and the Fever play the Phoenix Mercury on July 12 in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark Blood Drive Poster A blood donation puts you in a drawing to win two tickets to see WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark this season. (Courtesy: Solvita Dayton Center).

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Fans of the Bengals and Browns will get their chance at tickets as well.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through June 29 will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns tilt on June 19 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. It’s a Thursday night game.

All registered donors, whether you’re in it for WNBA and/or NFL game, will receive the “From One to Many” T-shirt.

Solvita needs to register 350 donors every day to supply area hospitals, Solvita spokesman Mark Pompilio said in a media release. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

